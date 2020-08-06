City Xtra
"We are ready to fight" - Man City defender opens up ahead of Real Madrid clash

Jack Walker

In the build-up to Friday’s Champions League second leg against Real Madrid, Aymeric Laporte has been in high spirits, expressing his hopes of achieving European glory in Lisbon.

The presence of the returning defensive stalwart has brought a calm to the storm in the heart of City’s backline, and Laporte - more than most - will want to make his mark on Friday, after being replaced after just 33 minutes due to injury in the first leg. 

Laporte’s struggle for fitness this season has been a major factor in City’s poor defensive form, with the Frenchman only managing 18 appearances so far this campaign.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Everyone associated with Manchester City will be glad to see him back to his best, and if anything positive can be taken from the lengthy gap between the two last 16 fixtures, it is that City now have a fully fit Laporte to strengthen their efforts in defending their 2-1 advantage.

When asked by the club about how the lay off between the fixtures, Laporte expressed that:

“I don’t know how it will affect the game. But we are ready to play against them and we will be prepared to fight until the end. We are ready to fight and we have to compete. We are working every day to win this game. It’s a big competition. Hopefully, we can win and progress to the next phase.”

It is impossible to say how much has changed for either side since the first leg in February, but one thing is certain, Guardiola will be thrilled to have Aymeric Laporte back to his best.

