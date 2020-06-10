City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"We are ready - we are training so, so much" - Man City star opens up as the Premier League prepares to return

Danny Lardner

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has spoken about his return to training with the team and the intensity of their preparation ahead of their return to the Premier League next week.

The Brazilian spoke to Sky Sports about City's return to regular training sessions after the coronavirus pandemic brought the football world to a close in March.

"I am very fit and I am ready to play with my friends," Jesus said. "We are ready - we are training so, so much. It is hard every single day, every single session. We are training hard.

Everybody knows this Premier League is done but we don't have to give up because we have the Champions League as well and the FA Cup. We have to do everything to stay fit and play good. I think everyone is ready."

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jesus' personal performance coach, Andre Cunha, spoke about the 23-year-old's mentality and attitude towards his career:

"This is a young person with a very different mindset. It is amazing for me. You have a young player thinking about taking care of his body and career. This is different. It is really impressive.

He is very responsible. He is a great example to young athletes of the mindset that you need to take care of your career. He is a very smart guy. He knows what he has to do." 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City the 'latest' to join the race for Brazilian star - PSG also interested

Manchester City have been labelled as the 'latest' club to be linked with Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Danny Lardner

Man City owners maintain interest in French club takeover - one possible option ruled out

The City Football Group maintain a keen interest in the takeover of a French club, specifically Ligue 2, however a move for AS Nancy looks to be completely out of the question, according to Romain Molina.

Freddie Pye

Man City forward 'disappointed' with the club amid interest from Germany and Holland

Jayden Braaf is 'disappointed' with the club due to a lack of involvement with the first-team, report the ManchesterEveningNews.

markgough96

Juanma Lillo: Who is the new Man City assistant coach Pep Guardiola hailed as ‘my maestro’?

Jack Heale takes a look at the new Manchester City assistant manager, and his special relationship with the champions' Catalan coach Pep Guardiola.

Jack Heale

OFFICIAL: Man City confirm new assistant coach

Manchester City have confirmed the appointment of former Qingdao Huanghai head coach Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager.

Freddie Pye

Man City and Bayern Munich enter new round of negotiations for Leroy Sane

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have held new talks over the potential transfer of Leroy Sane, with the transfer fee still remaining as the major stumbling block in negotiations, according to Sky Germany.

Freddie Pye

OFFICIAL: Man City sign Dutch goalkeeper - beat Barcelona and Man United to the signing

Manchester City have beaten various top European clubs to the signing of young keeper, Mikki van Sas.

Harry Winters

Man City star reveals one centre-back he would want to see sign for the club

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed which Turkish players he would want to see join Manchester City- including a popular young centre-back.

Nathan Allen

Man City starlet 'impressing' coaching staff during first training sessions - describes Pep Guardiola as "so detailed"

Manchester City and England youth star Cole Palmer has been impressing the coaching staff during training sessions with the first-team recently, and has describe the sessions as "so detailed", while speaking with 'TheSecretScout'.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to make significant coaching alteration 'official in the coming days' - will sign with the club until 2021

Manchester City are set to confirm the appointment of Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant coach 'in the coming days', according to Pol Ballús.

Freddie Pye