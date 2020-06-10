"We are ready - we are training so, so much" - Man City star opens up as the Premier League prepares to return

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has spoken about his return to training with the team and the intensity of their preparation ahead of their return to the Premier League next week.

The Brazilian spoke to Sky Sports about City's return to regular training sessions after the coronavirus pandemic brought the football world to a close in March.

"I am very fit and I am ready to play with my friends," Jesus said. "We are ready - we are training so, so much. It is hard every single day, every single session. We are training hard.

Everybody knows this Premier League is done but we don't have to give up because we have the Champions League as well and the FA Cup. We have to do everything to stay fit and play good. I think everyone is ready."

Jesus' personal performance coach, Andre Cunha, spoke about the 23-year-old's mentality and attitude towards his career:

"This is a young person with a very different mindset. It is amazing for me. You have a young player thinking about taking care of his body and career. This is different. It is really impressive.



He is very responsible. He is a great example to young athletes of the mindset that you need to take care of your career. He is a very smart guy. He knows what he has to do."



