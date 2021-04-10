"We are sad about the result…" – Man City forward sends rallying call to teammates following Leeds defeat

Manchester City’s Ferran Torres admitted he was disappointed with the result against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, but encourages his teammates to keep their head up in order to focus on the upcoming Champions League clash midweek.

The Spain international spoke about the performance of the squad with the official club website after the game, reiterating the fact that Manchester City do still remain clear at the top of the Premier League table by a significant margin.

Torres also reaffirmed the need for focus, as Manchester City will now look to turn their attentions to the crucial Champions League second-leg clash against Borussia Dortmund in Germany in midweek.

"We are obviously sad about the result. The good thing is we are still on top of the Premier League table with a good margin. Now we just have to focus on the Champions League,” the Spaniard said during his post-match interview.

He continued, "We knew that [Marcelo] Bielsa's teams run a lot, Leeds United are a difficult team to beat. When they went down to 10 men they stayed at the back, it made it difficult for us. We created a lot of chances, but we couldn't score them today.”

“Every game in the league is difficult, every game we need to focus on ourselves and on our game and try to win."

Ferran Torres played the full 90 minutes in the Premier League clash, scoring the goal that put Manchester City level with 15 minutes to go. The goal takes the Spaniard’s tally to nine in all competitions so far in his first season at the Etihad Stadium - the same amount of goals he had registered during his entire spell with Valencia.

