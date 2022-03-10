"We Are The Face Of The Club" - Pep Guardiola Opens Up About Club Scrutiny Amid Chelsea Sanctions

Pep Guardiola remained tight-lipped when asked about the ongoing situation around Chelsea, as the Manchester City manager admitted that his role leads him to openly discuss matters away from football.

Chelsea, who beat Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s UEFA Champions League final, were thrown into turmoil on Thursday, after the UK Government opted to sanction their owner Roman Abramovich in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Chelsea owner was one of seven Russian oligarchs to be hit with sanctions, and questions surrounding events at Stamford Bridge dominated Pep Guardiola's press conference, ahead of Monday's trip to Selhurst Park.

City secured their place in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, and are set to return to Premier League action on Monday night when they face a Palace side who beat the Blues at the Etihad in October.

Palace and Spurs are the only two teams to beat Manchester City in the Premier League so far this season, and with Liverpool due to play twice in the next week, Monday's trip to South London could be defining in the race for the title.

However, it was non-footballing matters which dominated Pep Guardiola's press conference ahead of Monday's trip to the capital, and the Catalan spoke at length about the difficulties in answering questions that aren’t directly related to City.

"With Covid, we should talk about the doctors. We are the face of the club, we are here every few days. You have to understand there are subjects we don't know and don't have an hour lesson to speak and talk about," the Catalan boss told the media.

"I can talk about my club, more than comfortable. Last week I couldn't talk about United, I'm not there. Same with Chelsea. The position for the Chelsea manager and players, I don't know what's going to happen.

"I prefer when I don't have the knowledge, wait and this is what I have to do. I don't want to say anything uncomfortable for Chelsea or our club."

The manager continued, "You are right. It looks like if we are here, we have to know everything. We are human beings, I talk about Ukraine.

"This situation, why he's banned, I don't know the reason why. I don't know, maybe next press conference I have a clearer opinion, speak with my CEO to see the exact reason why."

