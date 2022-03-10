Skip to main content

"We Are The Face Of The Club" - Pep Guardiola Opens Up About Club Scrutiny Amid Chelsea Sanctions

Pep Guardiola remained tight-lipped when asked about the ongoing situation around Chelsea, as the Manchester City manager admitted that his role leads him to openly discuss matters away from football.

Chelsea, who beat Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s UEFA Champions League final, were thrown into turmoil on Thursday, after the UK Government opted to sanction their owner Roman Abramovich in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The Chelsea owner was one of seven Russian oligarchs to be hit with sanctions, and questions surrounding events at Stamford Bridge dominated Pep Guardiola's press conference, ahead of Monday's trip to Selhurst Park. 

City secured their place in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, and are set to return to Premier League action on Monday night when they face a Palace side who beat the Blues at the Etihad in October. 

Palace and Spurs are the only two teams to beat Manchester City in the Premier League so far this season, and with Liverpool due to play twice in the next week, Monday's trip to South London could be defining in the race for the title. 

However, it was non-footballing matters which dominated Pep Guardiola's press conference ahead of Monday's trip to the capital, and the Catalan spoke at length about the difficulties in answering questions that aren’t directly related to City. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1009132302h

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel

City Players Cover Utd Home

Manchester City did the double over Chelsea this season

"With Covid, we should talk about the doctors. We are the face of the club, we are here every few days. You have to understand there are subjects we don't know and don't have an hour lesson to speak and talk about," the Catalan boss told the media. 

"I can talk about my club, more than comfortable. Last week I couldn't talk about United, I'm not there. Same with Chelsea. The position for the Chelsea manager and players, I don't know what's going to happen.

"I prefer when I don't have the knowledge, wait and this is what I have to do. I don't want to say anything uncomfortable for Chelsea or our club." 

The manager continued, "You are right. It looks like if we are here, we have to know everything. We are human beings, I talk about Ukraine. 

"This situation, why he's banned, I don't know the reason why. I don't know, maybe next press conference I have a clearer opinion, speak with my CEO to see the exact reason why." 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1009359523h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Prepared to BETTER Any Offer Made by Real Madrid OR Barcelona for Erling Haaland This Summer

By Adam Booker41 minutes ago
imago1010474225h
News

Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City's Young Players Should 'Stay Around Scott Carson as Much as Possible'

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1010475013h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Injury Update Ahead of Premier League Clash

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1009598323h
News

Manchester City Beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to Signing of In-Demand Striker, Reveals Club's Vice-President

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
imago1009312729h
Transfer Rumours

"Yes, He Is Going!" - Sky Germany Confirm Erling Haaland Future With Borussia Dortmund Insight as Manchester City Circle

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1010449247h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Set to Make New Attempt for Harry Kane as the Tottenham Striker Will NOT Renew His Contract

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1009598325h
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Future of Julian Alvarez at Manchester City Amid Reports of Extended River Plate Stay

By Adam Booker4 hours ago
Haaland New 2
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Hands Manchester City Major Advantage in Pursuit of Borussia Dortmund Striker

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago