"We are there since Sheikh Mansour took over!" - Pep Guardiola highlights Man City success and ever-present name at Wembley showpieces

Pep Guardiola was quick to point out that modern day Manchester City are built for cup finals, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wembley in the Carabao Cup showdown - however, they will not be taking their opponents lightly.

The Blues will take on Tottenham Hotspur, who recently parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho.

However, despite the large gap between the two clubs in terms of current form and league position, Pep Guardiola spoke out about the North London club’s strength.

"It’s a game. They are so strong in many aspects and [they played] a good game to get to the Final,” said Guardiola.

While the Manchester City boss admitted that they will be in for a tough match, he acknowledged the fact that his squad is now a club built for occasions like this given the large scale investment over the last decade or so.

"We have good memories in the last decade in a position City was not in before. Now, we are there since Sheikh Mansour took over. The Club made a good step forward and now we can play these types of games. It’s important," said the Manchester City boss.

And while some older Manchester City fans may have sour memories of a bitter defeat to Tottenham the last time these two clubs met at Wembley in a crucial cup match, Pep Guardiola quickly played down any reason for any lingering trauma.

"It’s a long time ago," he stated. "It’s not a problem for the fans... it was a long time ago. The world changed a lot since then. It's a new time.”

