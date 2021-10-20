"We Believe A Lot In Him" - Pep Guardiola Identifies One Man City Star Who He Believes is On Course for Big Things

Pep Guardiola has been full or praise for teenager star Cole Palmer following his displays for the Manchester City first-team and EDS sides.

The Wythenshawe-born midfielder made his sixth first-team appearance for his boyhood club at the weekend, as the 19-year-old came off the bench in the Sky Blues' 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Later on Saturday, Palmer went on to feature for Brian Barry-Murphy's EDS squad in the Premier League 2, where the youngster scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Leicester City.

The treble came weeks after Palmer netted his first senior goal for the Manchester side, and geared up the teenager for a memorable night in the Champions League, when he netted in a 5-1 rout over Club Brugge in Belgium.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola handed the teen his first-team debut last year, while he also featured against Marseille in the Champions League last term.

Following Palmer's efforts at the weekend, the Catalan was full of praise for the City academy product in a recent press conference.

Speaking about the development of the teenager, Pep Guardiola said: "He (Palmer) is completely involved with the dynamic of how we (City) play. He extended his contract for the club, because we believe a lot in him.

"We know his (Palmer's) attributes and what he can do. It's not easy to play because of the players we have, but we have several games. Sooner or later, he has all the potential to play."

"His development with and without the ball, to try and understand the game and that every game is different. He can play in five positions upfront, wingers, attacking midfielders, even striker."

"He has a sense of goal, he's clinical there. We're happy to have him, and he's growing for two seasons with us. Every training session, he's growing as a football player."

