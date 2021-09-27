"We Can Come to Big Stadiums and Compete" - Man City Midfielder Rodrigo Opens Up on Impact of Chelsea Victory

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has praised the side’s performance during last weekend’s win against Chelsea.

City handed Chelsea their first defeat of the ongoing Premier League campaign thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Thomas Tuchel’s side at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to the weekend, Chelsea had dropped just two points in their opening five fixtures and had not conceded a single goal from open play. However, a Gabriel Jesus goal along with immense effort from the Blues secured the win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Following the victory, one of Manchester City’s best performers on the day commented on the match and also touched on the implications that the result could have regarding the Premier League title.

As per an article published on Manchester City’s official website, Rodri reflected on the Sky Blues’ victory at Stamford Bridge and what the impressive victory could mean going forward.

Rodri stated, “It is still early but the most important thing is that we keep improving every day. We showed to ourselves that we can come back to the big stadiums and can compete with these guys, and we beat them.”

“The three points are the most important and we need to keep going. In the last game (against Southampton) we dropped two points and were stopped.”

Acknowledging the importance of the match, Rodri noted, “Today, it was kind of a final, but I think it is still very early. But for the feeling of the team, the sensation, the ambition, it is very important.”

“Football is about the support of all the players, not just one. We know the kind of players that we have and although we can say we don’t have that quality, we have other qualities that we try to split.”

“We are a different team, a different way of playing and we understand the game in one way. I think it has been quite successful in the last few years, so we just keep moving. We are just focused on our strengths.”

City’s victory at Stamford Bridge brought Pep Guardiola’s side up to 13 points – just one behind league leaders Liverpool, and as the Blues travel to Anfield next Saturday, the Premier League champions could soon claim the top spot.

The Blues have won just once across their previous twenty visits to Anfield, and owing to this, City supporters will be particularly keen to see their side triumph at the stadium for the second consecutive season.

