“We Can Do Great Things!" - Man City Star Provides Insight Into Feeling Ahead of New Season

In a recent interview, Manchester City’s phenomenal forward Ferran Torres has spoken up about his ambitions following his first season in England and reaffirmed belief in his side’s bright future.

The 21-year-old moved to Manchester last season and has won the Premier League title as well as the Carabao Cup in just his first season with the Mancunian club.

Torres impressed everyone around the club with a remarkable 16 direct-goal contribution tally in 36 appearances across all competitions, a notable achievement considering the struggles he had to undergo after contracting the coronavirus twice.

Speaking about his ambitions ahead of the 2021/22 season, the young Spaniard gave a concise but effective answer in a recent interview with Spanish outlet Diario AS.

"I am a young player and I have to keep growing. I still have a lot of room for improvement. With Manchester City, keep scoring goals and giving assists and win titles."

Naturally a right-winger, Torres has been effective for Guardiola in the No 9 position since his arrival.

The Manchester City boss publicly applauded the youngster’s sense of goal and precise movements into the box and Torres has responded to his manager’s faith in him more often than not.

As a young winger coming into a side full of talented youngsters who can dominate European football for years to come, Torres asserted his belief in Manchester City’s bright future following their heartbreaking defeat in their first-ever Champions League Final back in May.

"We were left with the thorn [after the Champions League final], but we are on the right track and we have a good team, we can do great things," Torres said.

Following a successful campaign with his new club in just his first season and a notable effort with his national team at the recently concluded European Championships with two goals and an assist, Ferran Torres ends his 2020/21 season on a high, hungry for more in the years to come.

