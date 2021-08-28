'We Can Only Say Thank You' - Pep Guardiola Reflects on Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Careers

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of his side's 5-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues, who failed to secure the arrival of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer, had been heavily linked with a potential late move for Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the past few days, speculation surrounding the 36 year-old's future had been rife, after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirming on Friday morning that the Portugal captain will leave the Italian club before the transfer deadline on August 31.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since signed a two-year contract with former club Manchester United, despite intense discussion around a possible move to the Etihad Stadium.

When asked about the prospect of potentially managing Ronaldo, City boss Pep Guardiola, who famously coached Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, reflected on the careers of two of arguably two of football's greatest ever players.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of City's Premier League win against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, the Catalan said: "We are incredibly grateful to enjoy the best two players we have seen in the last 30 years.

"We can only say 'thank you'. They were amazing every single season, what they have done, honestly, I don't think we'll watch something similar in the future."

City, who chose not pursue negotiations with Juventus and Ronaldo's representatives around a possible transfer, have already added Jack Grealish to their squad this summer, with the club having triggered the former Aston Villa skipper's £100 million release clause in early August.

Despite failing to sign a forward so far this summer, Guardiola stated that he is 'satisfied' with his current group of players, as the 50-year-old said: "I am incredibly happy with the squad I have - (I am) more than satisfied."

