"We can put it in the fridge!” - What Pep Guardiola told BT Sport about Premier League title celebrations

Manchester City only need three points to win this year’s Premier League title, after their delightful win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s heavily rotated squad got the job done superbly in East London with a 2-0 victory, meaning they're within striking distance of clinching their third title in the last four years under the Catalan.

The manager refused to celebrate a title win prematurely when he was asked to compare this season with his previous two titles. But after today’s win, the gaffer has finally joined hands with the rest of Manchester City’s fanbase in acknowledging the fact that his team has effectively secured this year’s Premier League title.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, when asked about whether his team had started their preparation for this hard-fought title win, the Catalan let his guard down and said, "We can start to think about putting it in the fridge. Not yet, but we can put it in the fridge!”

Manchester City could be crowned the Premier League champions if Liverpool beat Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will have their eyes glued to the television sets hoping for a result in their favour, and understandably the Manchester City manager was also asked if he will be watching the game going on across the town at Old Trafford.

"Yeah, I will take a look." With your feet up? "No, no. It's PSG right now. So we'll start to see the game we played there, what we have to do. But I will take a look, yeah!"

