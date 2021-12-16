“We Can Win The Premier League Every Year!”- Man City Midfielder Sends Warning to Title Rivals Liverpool and Chelsea

Ilkay Gundogan has sent a warning to Manchester City's Premier League rivals over his side's intent and belief surrounding the race for the top-flight title.

Spirits are high at the Etihad Stadium at present, after the reigning champions' 7-0 thumping of Leeds United earlier this week, which was proof of just how relentless this Manchester City squad can be when at their very best.

Sitting four points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while also qualifying for the Champions League last-16 with a game to spare, Pep Guardiola has got his side firing on all cylinders.

One of the side’s most crucial cogs during the 2021/22 campaign has once again been the quietly brilliant Ilkay Gundogan, who reflected on the Premier League title race and the sky-high standards at Manchester City.

Speaking exclusively to ManCity.com for the club's latest edition of their in-house magazine, Ilkay Gundogan sent a word of warning to the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as all of Manchester City's rivals for the title.

Gundogan explained, "I do think we (Manchester City) can win the Premier League (title) every year. We have a great team, a great manager and we’re a great club."

"Obviously that’s the target, I think a year without silverware is always a disappointment for us, so that should be the level that we always want to achieve and so we will do this year as well", Gundogan closed.

Following on from his scintillating 2020/21 campaign, where he was arguably Manchester City’s most vital player in their run to becoming Premier League champions, the German midfielder has stepped up to the plate once again.

While he hasn’t been scoring goals for fun like in the previous campaign, Ilkay Gundogan has become virtually undroppable, alongside the likes of Rodri and Bernardo Silva to form an excellent midfield trio.

Even in the occasional matches where he comes off from the bench, such as the game against Leeds United earlier this week, the man dubbed ‘Mr Whippy’ by fans excels, chipping in with two crucial assists.

Ilkay Gundogan is spot on in his assessment, considering Manchester City are competing on multiple fronts this season and have ambitions to make history once again.

