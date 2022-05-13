Skip to main content

"We Cannot Be Distracted" - Pep Guardiola Calls for Manchester City Squad to Maintain Focus in Premier League Run-In

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quizzed about how long he believes his side will have the drive that has seen them be on the brink of lifting their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

With four points from six needed from their final games of the campaign to retain the league title, Pep Guardiola and his side will be looking to maintain their fine run of form when they visit the London Stadium to face West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have well and truly recovered from a disappointing Champions League semi-final exit to Real Madrid with back-to-win routs of Newcastle and Wolves and could finish the season on a high next week.

With Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones all out of the remainder of the campaign, City will have their work cut out for them in their final two games but managed to breeze past Wolves in midweek, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring four in a sensational 5-1 triumph for the league leaders.

Speaking ahead of his side's meeting with West Ham, Guardiola was asked about the drive possessed by his group of players and till when does he think his squad will possess the hunger they have displayed under the 51-year-old since his second season at the Etihad Stadium.

"This is not the time to talk about the future or next season or next period. (There is) a lot of work, we cannot be distracted," the Catalan said in his press conference on Friday afternoon.

"I do not know what is going to happen the next few games so I do not know about the future. Always when you ask me what is going to happen the answer is the same, I do not know.

"Things in football change so quickly. If it is good and under control, things can come back and hit you. 

"What I said before - it was just Wolves and now just West Ham. Their performances, in the Carabao (Cup) and Premier League here, we have to do what we have to do.

"I would say the same, (the) players can be playing a lot the previous season and next not playing. They have contracts, some leave. I am the same. (It) first depends on results, we have to win otherwise they change. 

"We all have to see, it is about the business, about results. Not about if you are comfortable. I do not complain one second about how satisfied I am here working, it is about results. After six seasons, it is about working hard. After we decide together."

