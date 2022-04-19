"We Cannot Give Excuses" - Manchester City Star Gives Damning Verdict on Performance in FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to Liverpool

Oleksandr Zinchenko emphasized that Manchester City have to take responsibility for their performance in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

While the FA Cup semi-final ultimately ended 3-2 in Liverpool’s favour, Manchester City were annihilated by Jurgen Klopp’s side in the first-half as they were three goals to the good at Wembley.

However, several City fans leapt at their side’s defence for their valiant comeback in the second 45 minutes, despite playing a second-string side.

With Zack Steffen standing in for Ederson and making a costly error leading to Sadio Mane's first of the afternoon, Oleksandr Zinchenko starting his first game in over a month for the Blues. IMAGO / Sportimage In addition, Phil Foden making a rare start in midfield and an ageing Fernandinho up against Liverpool’s full-strength side was likely to see the Premier League champions struggle against the Reds.. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Additionally, City had just come into the fixture after a strenuous showdown against Atletico Madrid away from home as opposed to their title rivals - who were afforded the luxury of benching a few key players against Benfica in the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko explained why he disagrees with a list of reasons behind the defeat, emphasizing on straying away from any excuses in the business end of City's campaign.

“At this stage, every game is a final. It doesn’t matter what competition it is. We can be tired mentally, but you have to sort these things out at this level," the Ukraine international said following the defeat, as quoted by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News.

"We have a big squad, we have a lot of players who can play We cannot give excuses. Everyone was ready to play (against Liverpool). Everyone did everything and left everything on the pitch.”

The defender and left-sided midfielder has been renowned for his mental toughness over the years at the Etihad Stadium, and his assessment of City’s loss is another sign of his elite mentality.

With games coming thick and fast during the season-defining stage of the current campaign, Zinchenko is right in saying that Manchester City cannot afford any further slip-ups in their bid to retain the Premier League title and going all the way in the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

