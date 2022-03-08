Skip to main content

"We Can’t Do Stupid Things" - Pep Guardiola Discusses Manchester City's Premier League Performances

Pep Guardiola has admitted his Manchester City team are playing well, but can not afford to 'do stupid things' as the crunch games role around.

Manchester City re-opened a six-point gap at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 demolition of local rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Two goals apiece from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez made light work of the Red Devils, and it was a result that signified the chasm of quality between the two sides.

It will also please Pep Guardiola that his side have responded to a disappointing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago with two wins. 

However, speaking in his pre-Champions League press conference, the Catalan coach seemed to suggest his team had no room for error between now and the end of the season.

"United we had an incredible result at a tough place, Chelsea did an incredible job, normally we have the game to find the balls, in Portugal, we found the balls, didn’t do anything special but sometimes it happens like this," Guardiola said.

There were also time to look ahead to the Sporting CP clash on Wednesday, which Guardiola says - despite a 5-0 lead - there is no chance his side will slow down and hold what they have got.

He said, "The Sporting players want to perform well, we have to be ready, we can’t do stupid things, can’t concede counter-attacks, play just to keep a result is not the best way – we want to try to win the game."

The Blues were stunning in the away leg, but with limited personnel in Manchester, the Portuguese giants could cause Guardiola's side a few more problems. 

