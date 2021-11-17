"We Can't Stop Now" - Man City Star Outlines Season Goals With Key Focus on One Particular Objective

Bernardo Silva has stated that Manchester City are seeking glory on all fronts again this term, as they look to add to their list of accomplishments under Pep Guardiola.

During his four-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, the Portugal international has won three Premier League titles and other domestic silverware with Manchester City in what have been an astonishing few seasons for Pep Guardiola's side.

Bernardo, who joined City for £43 million in 2017, has been focal to his side's success on the domestic front - an area where the Sky Blues have been relentless under Guardiola's stewardship to say the least.

However, in an interview for the club's December issue of their magazine, the 27-year-old admitted that City are gunning for more glory as they try and break their Champions League duck once and for all this season.

The Benfica academy graduate said: "There is one competition we haven't won yet (Champions League) that we want to win and the Premier League of course, we want to win that again, and we will try to do that - it is never enough."

City won their third league title in the past four seasons last term, before suffering heartbreak in the Champions League final in May, where Guardiola's men came up just short against Chelsea in Porto.

Bernardo added: "It was a privilege to join Manchester City and the rest is history. The amount of trophies we’ve won is huge and we’re very happy with what we’ve achieved.

"But, that can't stop now - we have to keep going, because we are not happy with what we’ve done and we want more."

City made a disappointing start to the campaign with a narrow loss to Leicester City in the Community Shield at Wembley in August, which was followed by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

However, the Premier League champions have turned the ship around with a series of decent results since September amid what a tough run of fixtures, as they sit in second place in the table ahead of a league tie with Everton on Sunday - three points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

