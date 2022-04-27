"We Could Have Had More" - Bernardo Silva Delivers Honest Verdict After Champions League Win

Bernardo Silva was happy to come away from the first-leg of Manchester City's Champions League semi-final with an advantage, but feels his side could have scored more.

Pep Guardiola's side are a clean sheet away from a second consecutive Champions League final appearance, after beating 13-time winners of the competition Real Madrid 4-3 on Tuesday night.

It was a classic encounter at the Etihad Stadium, with the momentum swinging back and forth throughout the 90 minutes. Manchester City held a two-goal advantage on three occasions, but were pegged back by Madrid each time.

The Blues went 2-0 up inside ten minutes through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, with Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva adding to the tally in the second-half.

However, a brace from the in-form Karim Benzema and a stunning run and finish from Vinicius Jnr has set up a thrilling second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Bernardo Silva - visibly exhausted - was asked for his take on the enthralling contest. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "I think the first 20 minutes we were so so good, the way we pressed, controlled the game, the way we created chances. Over 90 minutes we felt we could have won with a better score," the midfielder began.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "Unfortunately, we were not able to take advantage of two-goals differences three times in the game.



"That's the Champions League, against one of the best teams in the world. It's still 4-3, we've got a one-goal advantage.

The 27-year-old concluded, "We still won the first game, it's just 90 minutes but was a good game. Our fans should be proud of us, the team should be proud.

"We could have scored more but that's football. They took their chances, we could have had more."

There is no time for rest for City and Guardiola, with a tough away trip to face Leeds United coming up on Saturday afternoon, before the second-leg in the Spanish capital in a week's time.

If it is anything like last night's showing, football fans are in for a real treat.

