"We couldn’t be better to be honest" - Man City midfielder previews the Champions League clash with Lyon

Nathan Allen

The tie against Lyon will take place in the form of a single-legged match in Lisbon due to the impact of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Back in his home country, Bernardo, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday, was asked about City's chances in the UEFA competition. 

"Everyone is fit and super motivated - we couldn’t be better to be honest," said the winger, "beating Madrid gives you a boost in terms confidence. You don’t need motivation for these games".

Silva came on as a substitute as Manchester City dispatched Real Madrid, who have dominated the competition over the last decade, at the Etihad Stadium last week. 

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"Everyone is so focused, the ambition levels are so high - this competition, everyone knows how important it is for us. It's the one cup that we've never won, and we want to do our best to try and go for it!"

Gabriel Jesus was the star man across two legs, scoring twice, assisting once and forcing Sergio Ramos to commit a red-card foul as Manchester City came out 4-2 winners on aggregate. 

Bernardo Silva has failed to hit his usual heights for much of this season, but will be an important cog in the Manchester City squad as they chase their first ever Champions League title. 

The Portuguese international has already made over 150 appearances for the club since signing in 2017 from Monaco, scoring 30 times. 

