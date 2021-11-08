"We Could've Scored Even More" - Man City Star Rubs Salt in Manchester United Wounds Following Derby Win

Ilkay Gundogan has assessed Manchester City's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, with the German believing that the Sky Blues could have added to their tally of two goals.

City returned to winning ways in fabulous fashion after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium last week, as they successfully overcame a sorry United side at Old Trafford.

In a dominant display during which the visitors had 68% possession and made over twice as many passes as United, the Premier League champions strolled to a first league win over their local rivals in five times of asking.

Guardiola's side took the lead inside seven minutes, as Eric Bailly turned Joao Cancelo's wicked cross into his own net to give City a deserved advantage after a quick start to the game.

Bernardo Silva would double City's lead on the brink of half-time, as he poked the ball past David De Gea to make it 2-0, netting his third goal against in the Manchester derby since he joined City in the summer of 2017.

City would have to settle for just the two goals, despite forcing David De Gea into action on a number of occasions, with Gabriel Jesus, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden all coming close to getting in on the act.

After the match, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan revealed that he felt his side could have scored more than two goals - with the Blues' victory coming two weeks after Liverpool put five past Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side.

Speaking to CityTV following the victory, Gundogan said: "It was a great first half where we could've scored even more goals, could have been three, four nil at half-time - their keeper (De Gea) made some great saves.

"The second half was about staying patient, keeping the ball, keeping possession and not giving them any chances."

City moved to within three points of league leaders Chelsea with the victory, as Gundogan hailed the win as an 'incredible achievement'.

Reflecting on the win in general, Gundogan said: "It's an incredible achievement. It's not something you'd expect, but I think the way we approached the game and the way we played throughout the 90 minutes was impressive."

