“We defend bad!” - Pep Guardiola slams defensive errors for Man City dropping points in recent weeks

Shruti Sadbhav

While Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City managed to draw against Liverpool, and providing at least some encouragement heading into the international break, they were stunned by Jose Mourinho-led Spurs on Saturday evening.

Five minutes in and Ederson had conceded an early goal courtesy of Son Heung-min sneaking past City’s high defensive line and burying the ball into the back of the net. In the second half, Giovani Lo Celso came on as a substitute and scored his first Premier League goal within a minute of stepping onto the pitch.

Manchester City, on the other hand, created plenty of chances but failed to convert. The visitors couldn’t score a single goal despite 22 attempts. In fact, their only goal of the evening was also ruled out through handball, thanks to VAR. The result looked worse at the back of a draw against Liverpool where City made a few similar mistakes.

Following the match, Pep Guardiola addressed the most significant concerns surrounding his team’s recent performance and said that a practically lousy defence gifted their opponents the ‘perfect’ opportunity to score goals.

fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-man-city-3

Although the Catalan boss felt that his team were better in a lot of departments, he thinks that conceding goals like they did in their last two Premier League matches should not be acceptable.

Here’s what Pep Guardiola had to say after the match:

“The stats speak for themselves, we were better in all departments but concede a goal we cannot concede. I know what happened right now, the drop from Kane and the movement in behind from Son and [Steven] Bergwijn.”

He continued, “We defend bad, and we gave them the perfect scenario. They defend so deep. We created enough chances considering how difficult it is and the physicality. The reality is we’re struggling to score goals this season, this can happen, but you have to be [good] defensively."

"We concede a goal against Liverpool that cannot happen and today after five minutes concede that goal and it’s tough from that."

tottenham-hotspur-v-manchester-city-premier-league-2

Pep Guardiola has previously spoken about Manchester City’s lack of goals this season. However, he didn’t shy away from calling out the defensive errors that have allowed opposition teams to rack up the goals against his side, despite a significantly low number of attempts. 

-----

Comments

