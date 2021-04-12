NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

“We did not control it!" - Pep Guardiola identifies Man City's key issues after Premier League defeat

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have not had many bad day’s at the office in 2021, however, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United was certainly one.
Author:
Publish date:

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have not had many bad day’s at the office in 2021, however, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United was certainly one.

Not only did the Blues outshoot Marcelo Bielsa’s men 29-2 on the day, but Leeds were also without the services of their captain Liam Cooper for half of the match, after the defender was sent off just before half-time.

Pep Guardiola was not all pleased with his men after the match, and in speaking during the post-match press conference had this to say on the defeat: “We did not control it [the game]. We did not create enough for the forwards. It is part of the game.

The frustrated Manchester City boss was also quick to praise the Leeds players who put in a gutsy performance at the Etihad - namely Brazilian winger Raphinha; who caused many problems for the City defence.

“Yes, he ran two times, no more than that," said Guardiola. “Of course he is a weapon. He is an exceptional player with good pace. Every player under Marcelo is getting better and he played a good game.”

It was evident by Pep Guardiola’s heavily rotated line-up that the Catalan manager had one eye on Wednesday’s crucial Champions League quarter-final second-leg matchup with Borussia Dortmund. 

Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and red-hot Riyad Mahrez all found themselves on the bench. The Manchester City manager will be hoping that playing a perceived weakened side in order to rest his stars will pay off come Wednesday night. 

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_32843254
News

Riyad Mahrez reveals which team he would like to see Man City face in Champions League semi-final

sipa_32875775
News

“We did not control it!" - Pep Guardiola identifies Man City's key issues after Premier League defeat

sipa_32583262
News

"He's going to be different class..." - West Ham star heaps praise on three Man City forwards for their abilities

sipa_32843322
News

"You have to take responsibility sometimes and say what's right!" - Raheem Sterling stands firm on his pursuit of tackling racism in society

sipa_32843301
News

Pep Guardiola provides injury updates on two key stars ahead of Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund

1001420022
News

Report identified Man City star as 'significantly underpaid' - data analytics crucial during negotiations over new deal

sipa_29364823
News

Man City star reveals ambition to 'finish career' in the Premier League amid recent doubts over future

1001989034
News

"He knew his shoulders were strong enough to carry it!" - Father of Man City star discusses his son's ability