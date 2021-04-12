“We did not control it!" - Pep Guardiola identifies Man City's key issues after Premier League defeat

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have not had many bad day’s at the office in 2021, however, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United was certainly one.

Not only did the Blues outshoot Marcelo Bielsa’s men 29-2 on the day, but Leeds were also without the services of their captain Liam Cooper for half of the match, after the defender was sent off just before half-time.

Pep Guardiola was not all pleased with his men after the match, and in speaking during the post-match press conference had this to say on the defeat: “We did not control it [the game]. We did not create enough for the forwards. It is part of the game.

The frustrated Manchester City boss was also quick to praise the Leeds players who put in a gutsy performance at the Etihad - namely Brazilian winger Raphinha; who caused many problems for the City defence.

“Yes, he ran two times, no more than that," said Guardiola. “Of course he is a weapon. He is an exceptional player with good pace. Every player under Marcelo is getting better and he played a good game.”

It was evident by Pep Guardiola’s heavily rotated line-up that the Catalan manager had one eye on Wednesday’s crucial Champions League quarter-final second-leg matchup with Borussia Dortmund.

Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and red-hot Riyad Mahrez all found themselves on the bench. The Manchester City manager will be hoping that playing a perceived weakened side in order to rest his stars will pay off come Wednesday night.

