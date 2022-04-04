"We Did NOT Speak About It!" - Pep Guardiola Jokes About Bernardo Silva's Admission on Manchester City Tactical Plan Against Atletico Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated he is prepared for a more offensive setup from Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Some have labelled Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final matchup with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid as the perfect clash of footballing styles.

While the Premier League champions are known for their possession-based, attacking football, Diego Simeone's side have developed a reputation for playing defensive football over the course of the Argentinian's tenure in Madrid.

However, in recent seasons Atletico have shown a propensity to adopt a more attacking style of play and have invested heavily into their frontline as a result.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking to the press ahead of the showdown on Tuesday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed his thoughts on how Los Colchoneros will set up in the first-leg. "As a team, they (Atletico Madrid) avoid risk in the build up centrally. Those balls are incredibly aggressive, they win the ball and pay," the 51-year-old said. IMAGO / PA Images "The quality of players upfront, they can do it. One game here, one game there. Champions of Spain, the last 20 years, the most teams win the Champions League. That league (La Liga) is so difficult and they are champions. "I admire the consistency, (Atletico have) been twice to Barcelona and Real Madrid, they fight and reach two (Champions League) finals (in 2014 and 2016), losing one corner before extra time (against Real Madrid in 2014) and another extra time (against Real Madrid in 2016). They know how to handle this competition." IMAGO / NurPhoto "When I started in Barcelona, it was different. Now you arrive the last eight (in the Champions League quarter-final), all teams are incredibly tough. It's a football game, give everything we have and after in Madrid will dictate who goes through."

And while Guardiola appears ready to deal with any type of Atletico Madrid set-up, the Catalan believes that it will truly come down to his players' performance on the day, with City hoping to take control of the tie after seeing off Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend.

After Bernardo Silva suggested that the Blues have a game plan in place to face Atletico on Tuesday, Guardiola admitted that the staff had not yet discussed a tactical setup with the squad.

The Manchester City manager said: "It surprised me a lot Bernardo (Silva) said we have a plan because we didn't speak about it!

"I have a plan in my mind. In this competition, I learn the plan is important, don't give an inch and defend when you have to defend. Attack when you can do it. I trust a lot in this competition on the characters and courage.

"I put a lot of pressure on these games, outside I take responsibility but don't put responsibility on my shoulders, you are the ones who have to go and win. They have done it many times and hopefully tomorrow as well."

