    January 1, 2022
    "We Didn't Have Energy." - Pep Guardiola Reveals Reason Behind Man City's Slow Start Against Arsenal

    Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City's packed winter schedule has took its toll on the side, with the Blues slow out of the blocks in Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.
    The hosts were full of confidence going into this morning's clash after a consistent run of brilliant form in the Premier League - and it didn't take them long to get going in this one.

    Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were causing the Manchester City defence problems, with the former firing in the opener just after the half-hour mark. 

    Kevin De Bruyne was caught out in midfield, with Kieran Tierney's positive run allowing the space for Saka to slot past Ederson from the edge of the box. 

    Like champions do, however, Manchester City battled back into the contest with a Riyad Mahrez penalty just after the break. 

    The Algerian converted from 12 yards after Granit Xhaka pulled back Bernardo Silva in the box - with VAR overruling the onfield decision by the referee.

    The game was completely flipped on its head when Arsenal's centre-back Gabriel was sent off for a second bookable offence on Gabriel Jesus.

    After unbelievable pressure from the Blues in the final 10 minutes, Rodri poked home a dramatic 93rd minute winner to send City 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

    Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Pep Guardiola gave credit to the opposition, but believes there was an explanation for his sides slow start to proceedings.

    "Congratulations, they were better," Guardiola began.

    "We face a team who had 6-7 days since the last game. We had 2 days and come back and didn't have a team. that's why we put one more player in the middle. It was difficult, we didn't have energy."

