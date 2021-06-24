"We Do Not Need To Wait Any Longer. Sign Him!" - Pep Guardiola's Conversation With Man City Officials About Star Striker Revealed

The details surrounding Manchester City's process and route to signing current first-team star Gabriel Jesus have been revealed, during a new series on the club's official YouTube channel this week.

The reigning Premier League champions signed the Brazil international in the summer of 2016, before the £27 million forward completed the switch from Palmeiras to Manchester the following January.

However, the process in scouting Gabriel Jesus began five years earlier, with club officials and scouts discussing the process to sign the talented and versatile forward during a new series on Manchester City's YouTube channel.

Within the four-part documentary, several key names who were instrumental in the process of recruiting Gabriel Jesus provide an insight into the details of securing one of Brazil's finest footballers in recent years, with the immediate views of Pep Guardiola also brought to light during the first episode.

Manchester City's Carlos Santoro, who operates in scouting and recruitment for City Football Group in Latin America, explained on Gabriel Jesus,“We had many discussions inside the club. Following our internal process, some people from the club came to watch and in a certain moment, we presented the name for Txiki [Begiristain] and Pep [Guardiola].”

“Beyond this point, Txiki enters to make it viable from the financial aspect, negotiating with Palmeiras’ president, their director, Gabriel’s agent, so we could reach an agreement in 2016, we closed the deal.”

“Fernandinho was in Shakhtar, Ederson in Benfica. So when a player leaves Brazil and arrives there, we always think that there is an adaption period. And Gabriel broke all these barriers in his debut, scoring a goal. And that makes us think that the South American player doesn’t need to be in Europe to reach City," he closed.

Additional details were then provided by Manchester City's senior scouting and recruitment manager, James Smith who explained on the rise and success story behind Gabriel Jesus, “Our scouts in Brazil have known him since he was very young - 14, 15, 16 - and had talked about this kid. He was obviously very young when he was breaking through into the team at Palmeiras and his impact was instant. Speed, power, technique, mentality - all the bits were there.”

Perhaps the most fascinating piece of insight into the process of signing Manchester City's number nine, came from Manchester City's director of football in Latin America, who revealed the thoughts of Pep Guardiola the moment the Catalan coach was made aware of the talents of Gabriel Jesus.

Joan Patsy revealed, “I remember the day I told Pep to look at him. He saw him and said, ‘We do not need to wait any longer. Sign him.’”

Since completing the move from Palmeiras over four years ago, Gabriel Jesus has proven to be a major hit at the front of Manchester City's attacking line, scoring 82 goals and providing a further 34 assists for the club.

Highlighting the club's delight at securing Gabriel Jesus and the Brazil international's performances for the club during his time at the Etihad Stadium, managing director of global football at Manchester City, Brian Marwood, provided his details on the story behind the club's Brazilian frontman.

Marwood explained, “Txiki went across there and watched him, really, really liked him. There was a lot of competition for his signature. As we’ve seen with his performances for us during the time he’s been with us, he’s been incredible."

You can watch the full episode of 'SCOUT' on Manchester City's official YouTube channel below:

