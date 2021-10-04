“We Don’t Give Up” - Rodri Offers Warning to European Rivals Following Liverpool Thriller

Manchester City star Rodri has hailed his side's mentality as they twice came back from behind to rescue a point against Liverpool on Sunday.

A fierce second-half battle in their Premier League encounter at Anfield ended with the spoils being shared, with Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne cancelling strikes from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Sky Blues head into the international break in third place in the league table after claiming four points in six from crunch ties with Chelsea and Liverpool in the past week.

Following his side's hard-fought 2-2 draw in Merseyside at the weekend, Rodri praised his side's character as they dug deep and claimed a crucial point against one of their main challengers for the league title this season.

“It is about the mentality and the character of this team (City)," said Rodri in an interview, as quoted by City's official website.

After a cagey first-half where both sides could have gone in front, City twice went behind courtesy of some genuinely commendable attacking play by Liverpool's frontmen.

"We (City) don’t give up and we are the champions, so we have to face every situation," added the 25-year-old, who has been in great form since the start of the campaign.

However, despite not having a recognised striker among their ranks, City found a way to hurt Jurgen Klopp's side, who are yet to suffer defeat this season.

Rodri added: “The way we (City) were losing 1-0 and then 2-1, but we came back with personality, fight, we never dropped and we achieved this point. Seeing the team come back twice, I think it is about the mentality of the team."

The Spain international has emerged as one of the most important players in the City squad over the past 12 months, as he has shown this week with impressive displays against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool.

