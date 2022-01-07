Skip to main content
"We Don’t Know, It’s Unpredictable!" - Rodolfo Borrell Opens Up on Rising Covid-19 Cases in Man City Camp

Manchester City assistant Rodolfo Borrell has been asked about whether the effect of Covid-19 will ease in time for the club's match against Chelsea, speaking prior to the FA Cup third round tie with Swindon on Friday night.

Heading into their latest pursuit of the FA Cup, it was confirmed that seven first-team players and 14 members of the backroom staff at Manchester City had entered isolation due to Covid related reasons.

With Pep Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lillo being forced to miss the tie against the League Two outfit on Friday night, assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the squad.

Speaking during his press conference ahead of the cup tie, Borrell was asked about whether the escalating positive cases at the club would ease in time for their game against Chelsea next weekend.

“Again, we don’t know. It’s unpredictable," Borrell stressed.

Read More

"Two days ago, we had five (positive tests), yesterday three. Every time, we’re less and less people, but still a lot don’t have it and it’s unpredictable because we have people with the first and second variant."

On the unpredictability of the virus, Borrell said, “It’s not a virus that when you have it once, you won’t get it again, (there are) no guarantees. It’s unexpected what will happen tomorrow and next week, even less so.”

There can certainly be no guarantees when it comes to the issue of cases easing in time, with Manchester City finding themselves in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis at present.

As things stand, the only hope for the club is that players and backroom staff recover swiftly in time to continue their collective push to win multiple trophies once again.

