"We Don't Need Postponements", "I'm Taking My Boots!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Reports Concerning FA Cup Tie Against Swindon Town

Manchester City supporters have taken to social media following reports that the club will not be seeking to postpone their FA Cup third round tie with Swindon Town on Friday, despite having 21 COVID-19 related absences.

The club announced on Thursday afternoon that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Assistant Manager Juanmo Lillo will miss Friday's trip to Wiltshire to face League Two side Swindon Town, after testing positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday. 

City also revealed that the pair were two of the 21 members within the first-team bubble who are currently isolating due to the Coronavirus outbreak within the squad. 

Rodolfo Borrell is expected to take charge of a new-look Manchester City side in Friday's FA Cup game away to Swindon, with seven first-team players set to be unavailable due to COVID-19. 

It is unknown whether Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zincehnko are included within that figure, with Pep Guardiola having confirmed after the 2-1 win against Arsenal that the pair were absent due to positive Coronavirus tests. 

The Emirates FA Cup is the Blues' only chance at winning a domestic cup competition this campaign, after the Premier League leaders were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties in October at the London Stadium against West Ham. 

However, despite the 'major COVID outbreak' within the City first-team bubble, with 14 members of staff and seven first-team players currently isolating, Friday's game against Swindon in the FA Cup is not expected to be postponed.

Reports that City are not expected to request for their match to be postponed has caused quite the reaction on City Xtra's social media, with a number of matches, including Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Arsenal, having to be postponed at the request of the Merseyside club earlier this week. 

Here are a few of the reactions: 

News

