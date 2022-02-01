"We Don't Value Where he is Going to Play" - Argentina Manager Reacts to Manchester City Signing of Julian Alvarez

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has reacted to the news of his international representative Julian Alvarez completing a high-profile transfer from River Plate to Manchester City on deadline day.

Manchester City's search for a long-term successor for club legend Sergio Aguero took an unexpected turn in recent weeks.

While most murmurs around Europe pointed towards the Etihad club putting all of their eggs in the Erling Haaland basket, the club surprised many by completing a £14 million move for River Plate striker Julián Álvarez.

While the 22-year-old will likely not make his move to England until the summer upon finishing his campaign with River Plate, the early comparisons of Álvarez to Aguero have stirred up plenty of excitement amongst the City fanbase.

To compound that, Argentinian national team coach Lionel Scaloni believes that the young forward's move to the Etihad Stadium is a boost to La Albiceleste.

"We don't value where he is going to play, but his performance. We are happy for him. He is a boy who can contribute to us, as a striker and in other positions," Scaloni said ahead of Argentina's clash with Colombia, as relayed by The Manchester Evening News.

Scaloni continued, "It is clear that (Manchester) City is going to one of the best clubs and will meet the best. When you are good and play with the best, you are even better."

"It will only grow and it is very positive for Argentine football that it sticks such a jump."

Julian Álvarez has burst onto the scene in recent seasons, boasting a quality tally of 20 goals in 35 games for River Plate in 2021.

It is on the back of those performances that the reigning Premier League champions decided to pull the trigger on the young star.

