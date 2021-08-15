'We Don't Want to Lose Money' - Pep Guardiola Delivers Strong Response to Man City Spending Critics

The Premier League champions are eyeing a sensational swoop for Tottenham forward Harry Kane after securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a club-record sum of £100 million in early August.

Ahead of the Manchester outfit's league opener against Tottenham on Sunday, the Catalan boss was quizzed about the Liverpool manager's remarks on the manner in which several top English clubs have invested in their squads during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have smashed their own record transfer sum by signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5 million, whilst Manchester United have spent upwards of £110 million to land Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane ahead of the new campaign.

"I'm not judging the other clubs for what they do; they do what they believe. Some owners want to benefit, our owners don't want to benefit," said Guardiola in his pre-match press-conference, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"They want to reinvest in the team. We invest what we can invest. We could spend £100m on Jack Grealish, because we sold for £60m. At the end, we spent £40m (net), that is the reality that the club said to me. I don't know what will happen in the future."

City's antics in the transfer market have come under great scrutiny over the years, but Guardiola insisted that the Premier League champions are in compliance with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The 50-year-old added: "We have limits for the Financial Fair Play. If they (City's transfer critics) don't agree, they can go to court and make a statement and we will defend. Financial Fair Play is the rule for us, and we follow absolutely the rules. What happened in the end was we were innocent in 2014 I think, and we are now in 2021.

"Every season we (City) pass the FFP. I say the same, there are owners who want the benefit for themselves. Our club, they don't want to lose money, of course, when they have money to spend we can do it. A few years ago, other clubs always spend a lot of money on a lot on several players.

"We (City) spend because we can do it, we don't spend when we cannot do it. At the end, we have to present the balance and say this is what we are, and what we have and what we can do."

