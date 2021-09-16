'We Don't Win the Champions League, So We're Failures' - Pep Guardiola Sends Strong Message to Critics After Landmark Night

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola responded after being congratulated for managing the club for 300 matches after his side sealed a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

The Catalan boss celebrated his 300th game in charge of the Premier League champions by seeing his side fire six goals past the German outfit as the Sky Blues began their latest quest to finally conquer Europe.

Guardiola joined City in 2016 following three years at Bayern Munich, and since his arrival to Manchester, the 50-year-old has guided the club to a plethora of domestic trophies, but has so far failed to deliver European success at the Etihad Stadium.

Following on their group-stage win over RB Leipzig, Guardiola became just the fifth City manager to have managed the club for 300 matches, and his impressive 72% win-rate is the highest in the club’s history.

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

In his post-match interview with BT Sport following the win, Guardiola was congratulated on the landmark win, and the former Barcelona coach opted to respond in typical fashion.

Guardiola disingenuously replied: "Yes, thank you! But we don't win the Champions League, so we're failures," in reference to the unwarranted criticism that his record-breaking side has received for not winning Europe's premier competition.

Following this, Guardiola also reflected on City’s impressive recent goal scoring feats, adding: “I would say, the last three games we played here (at the Etihad Stadium), we scored 16 goals!"

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

Guardiola is the first City manager since Joe Mercer to lead the side to 300 games. However, the Catalan coach remains a sizeable distance away from the all-time record, which is held by Les McDowall.

McDowall was in charge for 592 matches across the 1950's and the early 1960's, and if Guardiola has to surpass McDowalls’ record, then he would likely need to remain in charge of the club for at least another five seasons.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra