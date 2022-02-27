"We Earned the Good Fortune" - Pep Guardiola Reflects On Key Moments in Manchester City's Victory Over Everton

Pep Guardiola has reflected on Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, citing the resilience and patience of his side.

Manchester City, who suffered a 3-2 loss to Spurs last weekend, returned to winning ways with a narrow victory over Frank Lampard's relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday evening.

Phil Foden scored for the third successive away match, as the 21-year-old tapped in a loose ball in the 82nd minute to extend Manchester City's lead at the top of the table to six points.

After a lackluster first half, the Blues upped the ante in the second, as Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva all forced Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into action.

Eventually, City broke the deadlock, as Phil Foden pounced on an error from Everton defender Michael Keane to secure an important three points for the Blues.

Pep Guardiola, Ruben Dias, and Oleksandr Zinchenko IMAGO / Sportimage Bernardo Silva sets up the wall

Post-match, Pep Guardiola was quick to talk about the impressive second-half performance, as the Catalan reflected on a challenging trip to Merseyside.

"I have to admit (it was) really important. The second half was much better for the consequences of the first half. Goodison Park for us is always so difficult. Good victory, another step," said the City manager.

"We did everything to win. When you have that the manager will be alongside the players that is for sure. Have to try again and try again and in the end, Phil was there and score.

"We were searching. We tried and we were there. We earned the good fortune. Everton has top players. Their quality is there, we knew it."

Guardiola also spoke about the difficulties caused by Everton's set-up, as City inflicted a tenth successive win over the Toffees.

"When the opponent decides the striker to mark the midfielder it is difficult with the spaces. Everton make a moment. It is difficult, we knew it. I said to the guys they are doing well and be patient and we will find the moment," the boss concluded.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra