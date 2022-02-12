Skip to main content

"We Had A Bit of A Giggle" - Raheem Sterling Reveals Context Behind Post-Match Chat With Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City's hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling revealed what Riyad Mahrez said to him after the side's 4-0 win against Norwich.

Raheem Sterling was at his brilliant best at Carrow Road, scoring his 5th Premier League hat-trick as a Manchester City player, as he went on to leapfrog club legend Carlos Tevez in the history books.

After a stunning curler to score the first and a close-range header to bag his brace, it was only right that the Englishman stepped up to take the penalty to notch his hat-trick.

As the rebound fell kindly to the 27-year old, he tapped in his third of the evening and sent the away support into rapturous applause.

However, there was a certain teammate of Sterling’s that decided to have a word with him at the end of the contest.

As quoted by ManCity.com, Raheem Sterling lifted the lid on Riyad Mahrez’s brief chat with him after the Englishman’s decision to take the late spot-kick.

He’s a forward and he wants to score so we had a little giggle about that!” he revealed.

Sterling's revelation about the Algerian comes as no surprise, with the 30-year old emerging as City’s rightful designated penalty taker this season.

Mahrez has been ice-cold from the spot, coming up clutch with an inch-perfect finish from 12 yards out as recently as the Sky Blues’ previous league encounter against Brentford.

It is refreshing to see Riyad Mahrez’s desire to keep the goals coming as this will only spur the Algerian international on to maintain his current sky-high standards till the end of the season.

