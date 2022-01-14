"We Had A Lot of Cases" - Pep Guardiola Fires Back at Claims Suggesting Man City Have Been 'Lucky' With COVID-19 Cases

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has doubled down that his side have suffered from the recent rise of positive COVID-19 cases across the Premier League, in his press conference ahead of a league meeting with Chelsea on Saturday.

The Sky Blues can go at least 11 points clear at the top of the pile should they manage to claim their second win of the campaign against the European champions after sealing a crucial win away at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

Pep Guardiola's men have been relentless in pursuit of their fourth Premier League title in five seasons over the past month, having won 11 consecutive league games whilst Chelsea and Liverpool have slipped up time and again owing to some below-par displays on the pitch.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have pointed to the fact that the reigning top-flight champions have not suffered like their nearest title challengers to reason why Manchester City find themselves in the position they are in the league table.

Ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on whether his side have dealt better with the rise in COVID-19 cases than the rest of the sides in the Premier League.

"Are you saying here we are smarter than the Omicron (variant) to come and visit us? We had a lot of cases and injuries," said Guardiola in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We played against Aston Villa with 11 first-team players. The last six, seven games - there were four, five academy players on the bench. We are in the same situation as all other clubs.

"We have lesser injuries because our medical department is incredible. It (confirmed positive COVID-19 cases) happens to all clubs, it's around the world, it's not because we are smarter. The virus comes to the bubble, everyone suffers."

Guardiola and his side can take a major step towards thwarting the title challenge posed by the west Londoners with a win over Chelsea, who got the better of their fellow Champions League finalists from last season thrice towards the business end of the previous campaign.

The Catalan added: "We plan a bit what is happening the next few days, we learn this situation to take decisions on the day, or hours before a game.

"Today, we are okay and maybe in a few hours we have positive cases. We adapt what we have to do. The points we have done this season and last is down to the quality of the players."

