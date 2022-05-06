"We Had A Lot Of Problems" - Sergio Aguero Lifts The Lid On Friction With Pep Guardiola

Sergio Aguero has admitted that he and Pep Guardiola 'had a lot of problems' during the early stages of the Catalan boss' time at Manchester City.

While Pep Guardiola’s tearful tribute to Sergio Aguero after his penultimate Premier League game against Everton was an insight into his close relationship with the Argentine, things did not always seem as tight-knit from the outside.

For starters, it was clear to see that the Catalan boss preferred Gabriel Jesus as his first-choice striker over the Manchester City legend, with the industrious Brazilian often responsible for his fellow South American starting games from the bench in Pep Guardiola's debut season at the club.

Addressing the rumoured friction between the pair a year after bidding farewell to the Etihad Stadium, Sergio Aguero has accepted the fact that he and Pep Guardiola did not always see eye to eye during the initial stages of the Spaniard’s time at Manchester City.

IMAGO / PA Images Sergio Aguero said, as recently quoted by the Daily Mirror, “There was a moment, right in the first year, when Pep (Guardiola) arrived at Manchester City, when he said to me: 'You can't train like that.’" IMAGO / Sportimage "I replied: 'But I train like this, I train in my own way. If you tell me to run to the corner flag and back, I'll go and run, but I run my own way’. We had a lot of problems because of that." IMAGO / Action Plus

The former Argentine international continued, “Sometimes he didn't like it, which is why I ended up playing very little when he arrived. But then it was only a matter of time before Pep adapted to the way he trained.”

The player’s father also had no qualms when it came to accusing Pep Guardiola of the fact that he ‘never wanted’ to play his son, indicating on a previous occasion that there may have always have been a slight hint of trouble in paradise between the duo.

While there is no way of knowing how pally Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola truly were throughout their time at Manchester City, what can be said for sure is that the two certainly enjoyed an extremely successful professional relationship.

