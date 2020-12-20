"We had a word with ourselves"- Raheem Sterling reflects on Man City's win over Southampton

After two consecutive draws, Manchester City picked a hard-fought victory against Southampton FC owing to a solid display from the defensive line.

Early in the first half, Raheem Sterling scored the match's only goal to win the game for his side. Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated several other chances in front of the goal, but the City attackers struggled to bury the ball inside the net.

Following the match, Sterling spoke with the media and revealed his team's response to the win. The English international said that the results from the last couple of weeks were difficult, but the City players were adamant about fighting back.

Here's what Sterling had to say; "We know how difficult it's been in the past couple of weeks. To win games and score goals has been difficult for us, but we knew how important today was, and we're just happy to get three points."

(Photo by NAOMI BAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He also talked about the lack of aggression in the squad, which has stopped City from consistently dominating the Premier League matches. However, Sterling insisted that the team has acknowledged its weakness and are working relentlessly on improving themselves.

"One of the things that let us down in the last couple of weeks has been our aggressiveness. We're normally aggressive on the press or with the ball. We're at our best on the front foot.

We had a word with ourselves, we've got to dig deep, find something within. This isn't the club we're at, we're a top team, and we need to be competing every game."

