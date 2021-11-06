"We Had the Game of Our Lives Today!" - Phil Foden Gives Initial Reaction to Emphatic Manchester Derby Victory

Phil Foden believes Manchester City had 'the game of our lives' in their 2-0 derby day win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester City moved just two points behind the Premier League leaders Chelsea with an emphatic 2-0 victory over local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

An Eric Bailly own goal opened proceedings after some scintillating City play left Joao Cancelo with time to whip in a dangerous cross, which was sliced past David De Gea by the Ivorian.

Just before half-time, the Blues doubled their lead thanks to a delightful ball from the same source. Cancelo's cross evaded the whole United backline and the tireless Bernardo Silva diverted the ball home from a tight angle.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Phil Foden was discussing just how well this Manchester City side performed.

"We had the game of our lives today. Everything went right, a lot of possession and chances. We dominated from start to finish," the 21-year-old admitted.

"(What went right?) Possession, picking the right times and when to hurt them. Really pleased."

In the second half, Manchester City passed their local rivals off the park. Keeping comfortable possession, Pep Guardiola's side suffocated the game all the way to its conclusion.

"We knew we could exploit the space in behind and we picked the right times to do it. My team-mates found me a few times in behind and on another day I could have finished the chances," Foden continued.

"We got in at half time and said we had to keep up the possession game and I thought we did that really well.

"Massive confidence going into the international break - important to get the win before that. Delighted. It was very important to get back to winning ways."

