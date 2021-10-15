"We Had to Clarify Things..." - Sergio Aguero Provides Insight Into Pep Guardiola Feud Following Barcelona Switch

The Argentine concluded a ten-year spell at the Etihad Stadium with a summer switch to Catalonia, as he left City as one of the club's greatest ever players and their all-time greatest goalscorer with 260 goals to his name.

The final five years of his legendary spell in Manchester were frequently peppered with press rumours that City boss Pep Guardiola believed that Aguero wasn't suited to his unique style of play.

Such rumours were regularly rebuffed by both parties throughout, who insisted that they enjoyed a good working relationship during their time together at City, where they won a host of domestic silverware including three Premier League titles.

Four months on from his free transfer to Barcelona, Aguero has repeated that sentiment and provided further insight into his relationship with Guardiola ahead of his new side's league clash against Valencia at the weekend.

"No, I never had problems with (Pep) Guardiola. I never argued with him," said the 33-year-old in a recent interview with Spanish newspaper El País.

"Yes, we had to clarify things. When he (Guardiola) arrived (in 2016), since we didn't know each other, we had a bit of a trial run. The last three years (2018-2021) were fantastic - I have nothing to say".

Aguero, who is set to be immortalised with a statue outside the Etihad Stadium, went on to discuss Guardiola's approach to tactics and team selection.

"He (Guardiola) is a coach who always wants the maximum. If he has an idea for a match in his head, he does it. It doesn't matter to him if he has to leave out the players who scored three goals in the last games," the striker added.

"The name of the player doesn't matter, unless it's (Lionel) Messi. I always accepted when I was playing and when I wasn't. Gabriel Jesus, upon landing in Manchester, began to play as a starter. I didn't say anything.

"I had to keep working for when my time came. When Jesus was injured in a match against Bournemouth (in 2017), there were no other strikers, and I had to play. In those three months (during the 2016/17 campaign), I scored twenty goals, and gave Pep (Guardiola) the confidence he needed".

