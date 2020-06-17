"We have a better team and we showed it in the first leg" - Man City star rates the clubs Champions League chances

Manchester City midfielder Rodri rates his side's chances against his former local rivals Real Madrid.

In a recent interview published by AS, the Spanish midfielder talked about the upcoming second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie between the two clubs, saying:

"We have a better team and we showed it in the first leg, but there is one step to take. We have to respect the rival, we have to go for the victory because, if not, we will get confused".

“Eliminating Madrid, who have won three Champions League titles in a row and have been so powerful in recent years in Europe, would give a lot of morale and confidence to say that it can be done. But there are great teams in Europe, not just Madrid.”

Manchester City came from behind to win the away leg 2-1, with Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne scoring the crucial goals. The second leg is currently being touted to be played at the Etihad stadium in August, before the competition is concluded with a proposed mini-tournament in Lisbon.

Rodri spent last season at Atletico Madrid, having initially come through the youth academy at the club, meaning the Spaniard knows plenty about Zinedine Zidane's side.

City's new #16 has made a solid start to life at the Etihad, scoring 4 goals in 39 appearances so far.

