"We Have Enough Players" - Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Expresses Desire to Avoid Fixture Postponements Ahead of Chelsea Tie

Pep Guardiola has stated that he is ready to rely on Manchester City's emerging academy stars to avoid Premier League games from being postponed amid the recent rise in injuries and COVID-19 cases across the division.

Manchester City will be aiming to claim their 12th consecutive win in the Premier League when they host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon in what has all the makings of a titanic battle at the top of the league table.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases across England owing to the Omicron variant has seen a large number of Premier League games come under threat of postponement with clubs requesting for games to be called off after outbreaks amongst their respective first-team squads.

With clubs across the top-flight told to make use of their academies in cases of a personnel crisis ahead of a Premier League fixture,bPep Guardiola is ready to bank on the Manchester City academy to prevent upcoming ties from being postponed should they need arise.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's league clash with Chelsea, Guardiola said: "We try to play, if we have 11 or 12 (players), we play. We have Cole (Palmer), (James) McAtee and others who can play," as quoted by the club's official website.

"We never ask (for games to be postponed) because we have enough players. And I don’t know how it is counted, is it just COVID-19 or is it injuries (as well)?

"All the time they (injuries and positive COVID-19 cases) happen, so I don’t know the standards or the rule about the Premier League - when games are called off or cancelled for which reason.

"But in many cases, we have just 12 players available in the first-team with the keeper and we play. I’m proud after five years of success, in January we’re still there in every game competing.

"I repeat many times, what happened after being the champions (of the Premier League), the next season of the last 10 champions, they dropped massively and we’re there (in the title race this season) - that’s incredible."

