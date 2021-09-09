September 9, 2021
"We Have It In Us To Upset Any Team" - RB Leipzig Star Sends Warning to Man City Ahead of Champions League Clash

RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl has commented on his side’s upcoming Champions League match against Manchester City, in a recent interview with his club.
City will embark on their latest quest to claim the illustrious Champions League trophy next week - a trophy that has so far eluded them. Having reached the final last year, the Sky Blues are looking to go one better this time around.

The Premier League champions have been drawn into Group A alongside superstar-laden Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Belgian outfit Club Brugge. Considering the strength of Pep Guardiola’s side, Manchester City are expected to progress through to the round of 16.

Speaking ahead of next Wednesday’s fixture between Manchester City and the German side, RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl has discussed facing the Premier League champions. 

As per RB Leipzig’s official website, Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl has commented on Manchester City and has given his thoughts on who he believes will progress from Group A.

The Leipzig midfielder was asked “after Bayern you play Manchester City in the Champions League. What kind of impact can you make in the group?”

In response, Kampl stated, “City also have one of the best teams in world football. They have a lot of quality, and on paper you’d say that PSG and City should progress.

In addition to this, the Leipzig star also noted, “We can surprise people and we have it in us to upset any team. We will give everything to get out of the group because otherwise there is no point playing.

Leipzig have recently lost key players Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer along with former manager Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich, and perhaps resultantly, the Saxony-based side have started the season poorly having won just one of their opening three Bundesliga fixtures.

Kevin Kampl’s comments indicate that he is unconvinced that his side possesses the quality necessary to beat either Manchester City or PSG, and it is widely expected that the Bundesliga side will not advance to the round of 16.

However, in football, nothing is certain and only time will tell how RB Leipzig will fare in the group stage.

