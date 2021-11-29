"We Have Key Players Out!" - Man City Star Discusses Injury Concerns Amid Impressive Run of Form

Rodri has hailed the quality in depth of Manchester City's squad after Pep Guardiola's side successfully navigated a tricky run of fixtures with several injuries to key players.

City's impressive 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon meant that after a tough week of football, the squad secured three victories - and completed a solid winning running during November.

After the final international break of 2021, there were a few people who pointed out the visits of both Everton and West Ham - as well as Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League - as a tough run of games for City to navigate.

A 3-0 win against Everton, a 2-1 win against PSG, and a 2-1 win over West Ham has quickly put all doubts to bed. The run is even more impressive when you take into account the injury problems Pep Guardiola has had to deal with.

Talisman Kevin De Bruyne tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium and has subsequently missed all three games.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden also both returned from England duty with leg injuries, and whilst the latter featured for 50 minutes against Everton, he has since been out of action with the same injury.

A few of the fringe players have stepped up in their absence - most notably Raheem Sterling - and it's something midfield general Rodri believes is vitally important to have in the squad.

"This is all about the team, all 24 players we have in the squad. We all need to be involved. Everyone is going to be important. People who maybe weren’t involved as much early in the season are now taking the responsibility," he told mancity.com.

"We have key players out, but we’re still winning and playing well - that’s the key to success at the end of the season."

