"We Have Maybe 250 Loan Players!" - Pep Guardiola Jokes When Asked About Lack of Contact With Star Sporting CP Defender

Ahead of the Champions League match-up between Sporting CP and Manchester City this week, Pep Guardiola was quizzed on an apparent lack of contact with the Portuguese side's on-loan Etihad defender Pedro Porro.

The last thing Manchester City are expected to do is take the challenge of facing Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16 tie lightly, given the club's relatively unfortunate history in the competition in recent years.

While City are undoubtedly one of the best in Europe and should be tipped as favourites for the competition, their Portuguese opponents are the defending Primeira Liga champions and have one of the best young managers in world football.

However, a certain man in charge at Manchester City understands the task at hand, as he never lets complacency settle into his side. Guardiola was complimentary about Sporting in his press conference ahead of the match.

“Portugal always has an incredibly competitive league. We fought against Porto last season and realised how strong they are. They had an incredible recruitment of players, so competitive. After a while, the biggest stars fly to Spain or England or Germany or France."

Guardiola continued, "What I saw from Sporting; togetherness, relation between manager and team, and this is the most important thing. Physical, incredible runners in behind. They were champions last season after many years, beating Porto and Benfica because they are a good team."

"They won the group stage against Ajax and Dortmund who are a good Champions League team. They beat them because they are good. A few games watching, I was really impressed."

The Manchester City boss always respects his opponents, which is a sign of his humility as well as his understanding of the reality that any opponent in the Champions League can spring a surprise on their day.

Pep Guardiola was also quizzed about on-loan defender Pedro Porro, with the Spanish international once suggesting that the City boss possibly didn't even know who he was given the number of players on-loan from the Premier League side.

Guardiola responded, “I know him perfectly but we have maybe 250 loan players and I cannot speak with them. I don’t have time. I’m happy he’s going well and especially now, I saw many games, sometimes he plays, sometimes he doesn’t play.”

As long as the Catalan boss has eyes on Pedro Porro’s progress albeit indirectly through scouts and coaches, there should be no cause for concern about the talented right-back’s development and the threat he could pose on Tuesday night.

