"We Have Signed A Top Striker" - Manchester City's Jack Grealish CANNOT Wait for Erling Haaland Link-Up

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has lifted the lid on the club's recent acquisition of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and what the star striker will bring to the Etihad Stadium next season.

Following months of negotiations with representatives of perhaps the most in-demand attacker in world football, Manchester City secured the arrival of Borussia Dortmund sensational Erling Haaland for an initial transfer fee reported to be around £51 million.

The Norway international completed his media duties at the City Football Academy last week and will soon be unveiled as a Manchester City ahead of joining the Premier League champions on July 1 after the Blues announced his signing subject to an agreement with the attacker in May.

As uncertainty looms over the respective futures of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in Manchester next term, City have acted early in the transfer market and bolstered their frontline with the signing of Haaland as well as River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur The upcoming campaign will see Haaland line up alongside the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne in what is arguably the most dangerous attacks in world football - set to spearheaded by one of the deadliest finishers around. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking on Manchester City's replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero in an interview with The Mirror this week, Jack Grealish said: "We have signed a top striker, probably the best striker in the world in (Erling) Haaland, so I am sure he will contribute. It will be a season to look forward to." IMAGO / Focus Images Since his move to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020, Haaland has risen as one of the most prolific goalscorers across Europe and could take his game to another level by working under and learning from Pep Guardiola in the coming years.

On being quizzed whether he can hit the ground running alongside Haaland next term, Grealish said: "I hope so. But I am sure there are a lot of people in our team that are thinking the same.

"It is not just about me. I am sure he (Haaland) will have a good understanding with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Raheem (Sterling), everyone in those forward positions.

"I am looking forward to playing with him (Haaland). Who would not be? As a number nine, he is definitely in the top two, top one in the world. I cannot wait for next season."



After finishing the season in impressive fashion with Manchester City, Grealish will be hoping to play some part in England's upcoming Nations League fixtures before soon returning for pre-season to prepare for his second season in sky blue.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube