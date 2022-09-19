'We Have The Best Striker In The World' - Jack Grealish Delighted With Erling Haaland

Manchester City had a busy transfer window this past summer, players such as Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko all departed the club, whilst the likes of Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji joined.

However, the marquee signing for the Sky Blues was undoubtedly Erling Haaland, who has already made a ground-breaking impact at the Etihad.

The Norwegian has scored 14 times and assisted one in 10 games this season, most recently against Wolverhampton Wanderers this past weekend.

Teammate Jack Grealish also scored on the weekend against Wolves, speaking to Mancity.com, The 100 million pound man was full of praise for forward Haaland.

The number '10' said, "This year, in my opinion, we have got the best striker in the world playing up front who is just obsessed with scoring goals and being in the box, which is a brilliant trait for a striker."

Grealish continued, "It changes all of our games compared to last season where we played with a false nine .I think it is down to us to put the balls in the box. I was just having a word with him then saying that ‘I didn’t even know you could score from outside the box!’ which he did on Saturday."

The former Aston Villa man continued, "He is honestly a brilliant person to be around. I cannot speak highly enough of him, he is so humble for what he has achieved already in his career. It helps that he can constantly put the ball in the back of the net as well."

With club action now halting for the international break, Manchester City won't play again this month, with their next game being against Manchester United on the 2nd of October.

