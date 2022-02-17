"We Have the Team to Do It" - Aymeric Laporte Gunning for Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup Glory This Season

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte believes his side have the quality to go on and win each of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season.

Manchester City are well on pace to another season full of roaring successes, as Pep Guardiola's side currently sit nine points clear of nearest title challengers Liverpool in the Premier League with little to suggest a late drop-off from the league leaders.

The Sky Blues, who are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup as well, all but sealed their berth in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after a 5-0 win against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday evening.

However, despite his side's showings on all fronts so far, Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is confident that the squad are taking it each game as it comes instead of pondering upon on what their trophy haul could be like in May.

“We are not thinking about the title yet. I think we are too close to our opponents in second (Liverpool)," the Spain international recently said in an interview for the March edition of Manchester City's official magazine.

"We have to stay focused, keep winning games and we must try not to drop points like we did against Southampton recently (in their Premier League meeting at St. Mary's in January). This is the way.

“There is no secret (to our form). Hard work and then, we have a fantastic team with fantastic players. Everyone plays very well. I think we are one of the best teams in the world right now. We will push to win everything and we have the team do it.”

