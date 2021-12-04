“We Have to do Our Job!" - Bernardo Silva Provides Thoughts on Developing Title Race With Liverpool and Chelsea

Bernardo Silva has discussed the emerging battle for the Premier League title, as Manchester City moved to the top of the table for the first time this season.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City to a seventh straight victory in all competitions, as the Blues secured a record breaking 31st victory of the year.

Chelsea provided City with the chance to replace them at the top of the Premier League table, after Thomas Tuchel's side suffered a surprising 3-2 defeat to top four chasing West Ham at the London Stadium.

Guardiola's side jumped at the opportunity, as they ran riot at Vicarage Road with the first goal coming within five minutes. Raheem Sterling headed home from close range, as he secured his sixth direct goal involvement in seven matches.

Bernardo Silva would then continue his impressive goalscoring record against the Hornets, as the 27 year-old slotted home in the first-half, and then scored beautifully in the second.

The victory means that the Blues move one point clear of Liverpool at the top of the table, as they go in search of retaining the title for a second time under Pep Guardiola.

After the match, Bernardo Silva, who scored his seventh goal of the season on Saturday, discussed the emerging battle at the top of the Premier League table.

Asked about moving up to first, Bernardo said that, “It’s always better to be top than second! But it’s still the beginning, we’re not even halfway through, there’s a lot of work to do."

The Portuguese midfielder went on to say, "We’re happy to be top of the league but Liverpool are just one point behind, Chelsea if I’m not mistaken are two, and there are lots of games to play and win."

“It’s been tough for us, it’ll be tough for Liverpool, Chelsea and for us to compete with each other, we know the level and the standards are very high."

“We have to do our job, we know how tough it is to win the most competitive league in the world. We’re going to try and do our best as we always do.”

