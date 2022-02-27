"We Have to Win All the Games" - Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Title Race Prediction After Everton Victory

Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts on Manchester City's six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, after his side's victory over Everton.

Manchester City had to dig deep against a spirited Everton side to earn a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of a late Phil Foden winner.

With only three points separating them and nearest challengers Liverpool before the contest, it ultimately took the stuff of champions for the Sky Blues to win ugly against Frank Lampard’s side.

As City maintained their ascendance in the title race on Friday evening, the City boss had his say.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash, Pep Guardiola discussed his side’s lead at the top of the table.

“It is six points but one game more. Eleven games to finish the Premier League, the players we spoke to the team, we have to win all the games," Guardiola stated.

"Against Tottenham, Southampton and today, we performed who we are. Keep going and try to do it.”

IMAGO / PA Images Phil Foden wheels away in celebration IMAGO / Sportimage Phil Foden celebrates winning goal

The Catalan is not exaggerating when he says that the Premier League champions have to win every game until the end of the season, as any slip-ups would mean Jurgen Klopp’s side are back in the driving seat.

The margin for error is virtually nil at the moment, and with the Blues having played an extra game than the Merseyside-based outfit, another Liverpool win would mean the gap is reduced to a measly three points, yet again.

While Pep Guardiola is correct in comparing Manchester City’s nervy display against Everton to those against Spurs and Southampton, the difference-maker at Goodison Park was that his side got over the line.

