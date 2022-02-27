Skip to main content

"We Have to Win All the Games" - Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Title Race Prediction After Everton Victory

Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts on Manchester City's six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, after his side's victory over Everton.

Manchester City had to dig deep against a spirited Everton side to earn a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of a late Phil Foden winner.

With only three points separating them and nearest challengers Liverpool before the contest, it ultimately took the stuff of champions for the Sky Blues to win ugly against Frank Lampard’s side.

As City maintained their ascendance in the title race on Friday evening, the City boss had his say.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash, Pep Guardiola discussed his side’s lead at the top of the table.

It is six points but one game more. Eleven games to finish the Premier League, the players we spoke to the team, we have to win all the games," Guardiola stated.

Read More

"Against Tottenham, Southampton and today, we performed who we are. Keep going and try to do it.

imago1010176032h

Phil Foden wheels away in celebration

Foden x Bernardo Everton Away

Phil Foden celebrates winning goal

The Catalan is not exaggerating when he says that the Premier League champions have to win every game until the end of the season, as any slip-ups would mean Jurgen Klopp’s side are back in the driving seat.

The margin for error is virtually nil at the moment, and with the Blues having played an extra game than the Merseyside-based outfit, another Liverpool win would mean the gap is reduced to a measly three points, yet again.

While Pep Guardiola is correct in comparing Manchester City’s nervy display against Everton to those against Spurs and Southampton, the difference-maker at Goodison Park was that his side got over the line.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1010176658h
News

"We Have to Win All the Games" - Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Title Race Prediction After Everton Victory

By Srinivas Sadhanand
38 seconds ago
imago1010176655h
News

"We Earned the Good Fortune" - Pep Guardiola Reflects On Key Moments in Manchester City's Victory Over Everton

By Harry Winters
25 minutes ago
Foden x Bernardo Everton Away
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Everton 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
City players cover Everton Away
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Everton 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Edward Burnett
16 hours ago
imago1009781603h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Everton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Siddall
19 hours ago
Kane vs City Away Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester United Now 'Hot Favourites' to Sign £150 Million-Rated Manchester City Striker Target

By Srinivas Sadhanand
Feb 26, 2022
John Stones Cover
News

"Of Course I'd Like to Play More" - John Stones Discusses Pep Guardiola Relationship And Mixed Start to Manchester City Season

By Vayam Lahoti
Feb 26, 2022
imago1001925102h
News

Youri Tielemans Names Kevin De Bruyne as the Best Belgian Footballer in one Category

By Srinivas Sadhanand
Feb 26, 2022