"We haven't been up to our usual standards and that's another reason..." - Raheem Sterling reveals his thoughts on Man City's season so far

Raheem Sterling has been speaking to Micah Richards and BBC Radio 5 Live on a multitude of topics, including his thoughts on Manchester City's start to the season that has seen the Blues disappoint large sections of the fanbase with their performances.

The season so far has seen Pep Guardiola's side drop points in several of their games against the traditional big six and also suffer defeats that simply would not have been possible in previous and more successful seasons under the Catalan coach.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live on Monday night, City's number seven said, "The end goal is to get through this period. We need to keep fighting, we'll get there in the end. We haven't been up to our usual standards and that's another reason we haven't scored enough goals."

Sterling continued, "We're a team every year who think we should be competing for the Premier League and be up there. But at the end of the day we've had circumstances that have been difficult like everyone else. We're not out of it, we're still in touching distance."

Some questions have been raised over the relentless and tiresome fixture schedule that has been placed on players this season, with there now being weekend and midweek fixtures every week until the turn of the year.

However, Raheem Sterling claims that he looks to focus on the end goal of the Premier League title as a form of motivation to get through the tough winter period.

"It's tiring," Sterling said. "I try not to focus on that. When I was younger, I used to moan. But you look at the end result - not winning the Premier League last year was disappointing, so looking to the end goal is motivation and you get through it."

Manchester City will look to rescue the form that brought them into the Manchester Derby full of confidence, as they take on West Brom at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

