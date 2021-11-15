Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    "We Hope They're Not Going to Miss Too Much Football" - England Manager Provides Injury Update on Man City Star

    England manager Gareth Southgate has provided an update on the fitness of Jack Grealish ahed of their World Cup qualifier.
    The Three Lions are just one point from qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and they can book their place tonight when they travel to face San Marino in the final Group I match of qualifying. 

    They'll have to do that without Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish, however, with the former not travelling due to personal reasons, and the latter returning to Manchester City with a slight injury issue.

    Speaking to the press before England's crucial clash, as relayed by Stephen Killen, manager Gareth Southgate has provided an explanation as to why Grealish - and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson - were not a part of the travelling party.

    “As a precaution, we've scanned them [Grealish and Henderson]. There are small injuries on the scans so we hope they're not going to miss too much football. It shouldn't be too bad in either case but have to see how that progresses."

    The fitness of Jack Grealish will certainly be a worry for Pep Guardiola with a hectic winter schedule around the corner. 

    Only Joao Cancelo has played more football for the Blues this season, with the 26-year-old becoming Guardiola's go-to man on the left wing.

    Southgate did not expand on what the specific issue was, but I'm sure we'll hear more when Pep Guardiola faces the media on Friday before his sides clash with Everton in the Premier League. 

    Since his £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, Grealish has settled into the team seamlessly and has been a key component in some of the team early-season success.

