"We Just Try to Win" - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Discusses Manchester City and Premier League Title Race Following Leicester Win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given his thoughts on closing the gap on leaders Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title ahead of his side's meeting with Burnley at the weekend.

Manchester City’s 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following their 2-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday night was reduced to nine points when Liverpool beat Leicester City comfortably on Thursday.

If the Reds were to win their game in hand, they would have the chance to reduce the cap to a further six points adrift of the Sky Blues, which would give further encouragement to Jurgen Klopp's men as they try and hunt down the league leaders.

Quizzed on whether his side are posing a real challenge to Manchester City in the title race after picking up another three points on Thursday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delivered an interesting response.

“I do not think they (Manchester City) smell our breath already, but we just try to win football matches,” said Klopp after Diogo Jota's brace helped his side beat Leicester at Anfield, as quoted by Emma Sanders of BBC.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola doubled down on his stance that the title race is far from over at this stage after his side's 2-0 win over Leicester, with Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne doing the damage against the Foxes at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan has publicly maintained the stance that the Premier League title race remains wide open, with both Liverpool and Chelsea set to push his side right down to the wire.

While this may seem like a typical case of managerial mind games, it is quite clear from how the Spaniard operates to realize that he will ensure that there is no room for complacency within the Manchester City camp until the mission is accomplished.

Ultimately, Guardiola’s side have gone on to win titles after chasing down major deficits by putting on brilliant winning runs and much of the same can be expected from top quality competitors such as Liverpool, who have been bolstered by the January addition of Luis Diaz from Porto.

While Jurgen Klopp may assume Manchester City do not have an eye on them climbing up the table, Pep Guardiola will be looking over his shoulder as he rallies his troops towards retaining their Premier League crown come May.

