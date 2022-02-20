"We Knew They'd Be Back" - Pep Guardiola Concedes Premier League Title Race is Wide Open After Tottenham Loss

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is aware of the sizeable task at hand for his side in their bid to retain the Premier League title following their shock 2-3 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Premier League champions were halted on their march to what could still be four league wins in five seasons as Harry Kane led Tottenham to a sensational victory against Pep Guardiola's men to blow the title race wide open.

Tottenham took an early lead through Dejan Kulusevski after some brilliant play between Kane and Son Heung-Min and threatened on the counter all evening, though the hosts levelled just past the half-hour mark courtesy of Ilkay Gundogan.

A stand-out attacking display from Harry Kane and some poor defending from City saw Antonio Conte's men snatch a late win after Kane headed past Ederson to take all three points for the north Londoners just minutes after Riyad Mahrez looked to have secured a point for the home side from the spot.

Following his side's defeat on Saturday - their first loss in 15 Premier League games - Pep Guardiola admitted that his side have their work cut out for them as they look to fend off the challenge from Liverpool and retain their league title.

“I said a few weeks ago we need to win many games. Every game will be a big, big battle," the Catalan said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

“We knew it, and it will be good to understand how difficult it is. Since October we did not lose one game in the Premier League.”

Guardiola went on to shower praise on Tottenham and Antonio Conte, who played to their strengths and caused a major upset at the Etihad Stadium with a smash-and-grab victory over the league leaders.

“I had the feeling they (Tottenham) have fantastic players and a fantastic manager. We knew after three defeats (in the league), they would be back," the Manchester City boss added.

"There was practically no space in the (Tottenham) area. After that, they could keep the ball and with Kane, it gave time to Son who could run. In general, we were there all the time. We were there but we could not win.

“Every goal is different. It was difficult to defend the second one especially when they come from five or 10 yards behind. The third one was to the back post and we lost the game.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra